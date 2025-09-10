Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, The University of Melbourne

Tim Lindsey is Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor and Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society at the Melbourne Law School. He completed his PhD thesis in Indonesian studies and teaches and researches Indonesian law. His publications include Indonesia: Law and Society; Law Reform in Developing Countries; The Indonesian Constitution; Corruption in Asia; Islam, Law and the State in Southeast Asia; and Indonesian Law. He is a founding editor of The Australian Journal of Asian Law.

Order of Australia, Fellow of the Academy of Humanities of Australia, Fellow of the Australian Institute of International Affairs