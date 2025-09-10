Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tim Lindsey

Tim Lindsey


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles Activity

Tim Lindsey is Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor and Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society at the Melbourne Law School. He completed his PhD thesis in Indonesian studies and teaches and researches Indonesian law. His publications include Indonesia: Law and Society; Law Reform in Developing Countries; The Indonesian Constitution; Corruption in Asia; Islam, Law and the State in Southeast Asia; and Indonesian Law. He is a founding editor of The Australian Journal of Asian Law.

Experience
  • –present Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, University of Melbourne
Honours

Order of Australia, Fellow of the Academy of Humanities of Australia, Fellow of the Australian Institute of International Affairs


The Conversation

MENAFN03092025000199003603ID1110009617

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search