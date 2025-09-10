Tim Lindsey
-
Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society,
The University of Melbourne
Tim Lindsey is Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor and Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society at the Melbourne Law School. He completed his PhD thesis in Indonesian studies and teaches and researches Indonesian law. His publications include Indonesia: Law and Society; Law Reform in Developing Countries; The Indonesian Constitution; Corruption in Asia; Islam, Law and the State in Southeast Asia; and Indonesian Law. He is a founding editor of The Australian Journal of Asian Law.Experience
-
–present
Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, University of Melbourne
Order of Australia, Fellow of the Academy of Humanities of Australia, Fellow of the Australian Institute of International Affairs
