Secretary Rubio's Call With UK Foreign Secretary Lammy

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary Lammy discussed Hamas and the situation in Gaza, including efforts to bring all the hostages home. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary underscored their shared commitment to ensuring that Iran never obtains or develops a nuclear weapon. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary agreed they would continue to work together to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war through a lasting negotiated settlement. They also discussed continued cooperation on Iran, Sudan, and Lebanon.