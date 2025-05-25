Bird Flu: Three More Countries Halt Chicken Imports From All Of Brazil

BRASILIA, May 25 (NNN-AGENCIA BRASIL) - Albania, Namibia, and India joined the list of countries imposing a total ban on chicken imports from all of Brazil, while Angola has opted for a more limited restriction, banning purchases solely from the State of Rio Grande do Sul, where an outbreak of avian flu was detected and contained.

Following Friday's announcements by the Agriculture and Livestock Ministry, the situation is as follows:

Not importing Brazilian chicket at all are China, the European Union, Mexico, Iraq, South Korea, Chile, the Philippines, South Africa, Jordan, Peru, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Malaysia, Argentina, East Timor, Morocco, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Albania, Namibia, and India.

Limiting purchases to areas other than Rio Grande do Sul are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Cuba, Macedonia, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Angola.

Restricting their suspension to the municipality of Montenegro in Rio Grande do Sul: United Arab Emirates and Japan.

The Agriculture and Livestock Ministry pledged to continue to liaise with the health authorities of the importing countries, providing all the necessary technical information on the case.

“The actions taken are aimed at guaranteeing health safety and the safe resumption of exports as soon as possible,” said the ministry while insisting that the consumption of poultry meat and eggs poses no risk to health. - NNN-AGENCIA BRASIL