Huawei Unveils AI Data Center Solution, Leading The Industry Into A New Era Of Intelligent Computing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Charles Yang, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services, Huawei Digital Power, said in his opening speech that the golden era of computing infrastructure has arrived, as AI models are benefiting various industries. It is estimated that the global AI DC capacity will exceed 100 GW by 2028, generating a market space of over US$600 billion in the energy infrastructure sector alone.

According to Charles, higher reliability, faster rollout, and greater energy demand have become the three major challenges for AI DC development. Huawei believes there are three important development trends of AI DCs in the future:



Improve AI DC reliability through architecture innovation: Reliability is the top priority. A power supply system with an isolated architecture can greatly improve system reliability.

Accelerate AI DC construction through modular and prefabricated architecture: Huawei's Outdoor PowerPOD adopts a fully decoupled architecture to achieve one power system per container. It greatly shortens the TTM. Improve AI DC energy efficiency through green power deployment and efficiency optimization : Green power sources are available via direct green power supply and campus PV development, while AI- based optimization enhances DC energy efficiency.

At the summit, Bob He, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power and President of Data Center Facility & Critical Power Product Line, Huawei Digital Power, delivered speech titled "Building a Robust Foundation for the Intelligent Computing Era. "

As mentioned by Bob, although intelligent computing centers are experiencing a surge in construction, they also face challenges such as rapid delivery, elastic deployment, and low TCO. In response, Huawei first proposed RASTM, the core principles for AI DC construction.



Reliable: Reliability is the top priorities. The full-lifecycle reliability of AI DCs must be safeguarded across products, architecture, intelligent management, and professional services. Huawei's SmartLi features an E2E safety defense line across multiple levels and adopts an isolated architecture to reduce accident impact on services.

Agile: AI DCs must be agile from components to the system to flexibly cope with uncertainties in AI services. Huawei's Outdoor PowerPOD adopts a fully decoupled architecture with deeply integrates subsystems, enabling one power system per container for outdoor deployment, supporting on-demand deployment and phased capacity expansion. Sustainable: The power supply efficiency of AI DCs is even more important. To enhance energy efficiency, it's crucial to prioritize parallel system efficiency over module efficiency and then implement the S-ECO mode on a broad scale. Huawei's modular UPS5000-H delivers 97.5% efficiency for a single unit and 97.3% for a parallel system, reaching 99.1% in S-ECO mode for optimal energy efficiency.

With reliable products, full-lifecycle services, and professional consulting and design capabilities, Huawei works with partners to build AI DC solution, helping construct intelligent computing centers that feature fast delivery, all-domain reliability, optimal TCO, and strong flexibility, and power the digital era forward.

During the summit, Huawei and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with the support of Alibaba Cloud, China Mobile Group Design Institute, China Telecom, and China Unicom, jointly release White Paper on the Safety of Lithium-ion Battery Applications in Data Centres, which systematically outlines seven key dimensions for improving the safety of lithium-ion battery applications in DCs, which aims to inject strong momentum into the high-reliability and high-quality development of the DC industry.

By adhering to innovation, Huawei Digital Power will delve deeper into DC industry to break through technological boundaries and provide leading products and solutions to lead the high-quality development of the industry, so as to build a robust foundation for the intelligent world and power the digital era forward.

Photo -

Photo -