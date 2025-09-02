The Over Thinking Introvert Healing Awakening And The Alchemy Of Consciousness Divine Science Ascension & Destiny

MENAFN - GetNews)



“The Over Thinking Introvert” by J.D. Abdallah blends ancient wisdom and quantum science to help readers transmute pain into power and fear into freedom, awaken to their divine purpose, and embrace their roles as co-creators of a harmonious new world.

New Book Empowers Readers to Transform Fear Into Freedom and Pain Into Power

Author J.D. Abdallah Releases The Over Thinking Introvert: Healing Awakening and the Alchemy of Consciousness

PeaceMaker Publishing proudly announces the release of The Over Thinking Introvert: Healing Awakening and the Alchemy of Consciousness, Transmuting Pain Into Power and Fear Into Freedom, Divine Science, Ascension & Destiny by J.D. Abdallah. Available August 22, 2025, exclusively on Amazon, this groundbreaking work blends ancient mystical wisdom with modern quantum science to guide readers toward healing, awakening, and spiritual empowerment.

In The Over Thinking Introvert, Abdallah speaks to the countless individuals who feel trapped by doubt, fear, and the endless cycle of suffering, disconnection and overthinking. Far from being just another self-help book, this work is a clarion call to transformation, offering readers a path to reclaim their spiritual sovereignty and step into their role as conscious creators of their own and our collective reality. Through the lens of both sacred traditions and scientific discovery, Abdallah demonstrates how we hold the power to transmute suffering into growth and fear into freedom.

The message of this book could not be more timely. In an age of global turmoil, anxiety, and disconnection, Abdallah reminds readers of a forgotten truth: that within each of us resides a direct connection to divine intelligence and the creative force of the cosmos itself. For too long, humanity has been pointed away from this truth, and while the world is burning and the human race in turmoil, we have placed our hope in external leaders, institutions, and saviors. Yet, as Abdallah explains, science has now confirmed what the mystics of old always knew - that our thoughts, emotions, intentions, and general energetic disposition are the very things that shape our reality. With this understanding comes responsibility: the responsibility to stop waiting for anyone else or anything else to bring balance, justice and equality to our world, but instead to empower and heal ourselves, uplift each other, and to consciously create a world of harmony and purpose.

“Our world is in crisis,” Abdallah says,“but the solution does not lie in waiting for better leadership or new legislation. The power to heal, transform, and create rests within each of us. Once we awaken to that truth, we can no longer deny our role in shaping the destiny of humanity.”

With clarity, depth, and inspiration, The Over Thinking Introvert provides practical guidance for those walking the spiritual path. It addresses the dark night of the soul, the death of the ego, and the alchemy of consciousness, while illuminating how inner mastery leads to outer transformation. For seekers, dreamers, healers, and anyone who has ever struggled with debilitating self-doubt or feelings of unworthiness, through his own experience of overcoming those things, Abdallah seeks to offer a message of empowerment, hope, and personal and collective responsibility.

About the Author

J.D. Abdallah is a writer, speaker, and spiritual teacher dedicated to bridging the gap between mystical wisdom and modern science. Through his work, Abdallah guides readers toward inner mastery, healing, and awakening to their highest potential. The Over Thinking Introvert is his latest contribution to the growing movement of conscious living and spiritual empowerment.

Book Details:

Title: The Over Thinking Introvert: Healing Awakening and the Alchemy of Consciousness, Transmuting Pain Into Power and Fear Into Freedom, Divine Science, Ascension & Destiny

Author: J.D. Abdallah

Publisher: PeaceMaker Publishing

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Available: Amazon

Genre: Spirituality / Self-Help