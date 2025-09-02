Gatekeeper Announces C$27 Million FRA Transit Video Project With New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Long Island Rail Road

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in video and data solutions for protecting people in transit, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gatekeeper Systems USA Inc., has entered contracts valued at approximately US$19.55 million (approximately C$27 million) with Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), the commuter rail division of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, for the LIRR Audio Visual Recording Monitoring System Upgrade (the "Project").

The Project relates to the replacement of LIRR's audio-visual recording monitoring system on its railcar fleet in compliance with the Federal Railroad Administration mandate ("FRA Mandate"). The FRA Mandate requires that all passenger train lead locomotives providing scheduled intercity rail passenger or commuter service be equipped with crashworthy memory modules and image recording devices prior to October 12, 2027.

About LIRR

LIRR is the busiest commuter railroad in North America, carrying approximately 250,000 customers each weekday on 947 daily trains. LIRR is an operating agency of The Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The MTA is North America's largest transportation network, serving a population of 15.3 million people across a 5,000-square-mile travel area surrounding New York City, Long Island, southeastern New York State, and Connecticut. The MTA network comprises the nation's largest bus fleet and more subway and commuter rail cars than all other U.S. transit systems combined.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 57,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation.

