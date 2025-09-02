Cars For A Cause Event Honors Young Man's Battle With Rare Eosinophilic Disease

Car Show in Quakertown, PA on September 14 to Raise Funds for Critical Research

- Mike and Robin RantzQUAKERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On September 14, the Quakertown community will come together for Cars for a Cause, a special car show event honoring the memory of Adam Rantz, a vibrant young man who battled eosinophilic fasciitis before his unexpected death at age 32. All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED), supporting critical research and resources for families facing these rare but serious conditions.A Story That Drives AwarenessAdam Rantz was the picture of health at 25 – working at a golf course, playing soccer, and living life to the fullest. That changed dramatically in 2008 when he came home from work in excruciating pain, unable to move his wrists and ankles. What followed was a challenging medical journey that took his family through multiple specialists and months of uncertainty before Adam was finally diagnosed with eosinophilic fasciitis, a rare condition they had never heard of."Our family doctor was baffled. The neurologist didn't know what to do. Even our rheumatologist had to resort to web searches to understand what was happening and develop Adam's treatment plan," recalled Adam's parents. The lack of awareness and research around eosinophilic disorders made an already frightening diagnosis even more isolating for the family.After treatment with prednisone and methotrexate, Adam's condition went into remission. He was able to return to sports, fell in love, got engaged, and was planning his wedding. Tragically, in 2016, Adam passed away from a myocardial infarction at just 32 years old, leaving his family with haunting questions about whether his eosinophilic fasciitis played a role in his sudden death.Filling Critical Research Gaps"With so little research being done on this disease, we fear we may never know if eosinophilic fasciitis contributed to our son's death. This uncertainty is a burden we carry every day," said Adam's parents, Mike and Robin Rantz, who now support APFED in his memory.Cars for a Cause addresses the urgent need for community-funded research as federal medical research funding faces disruption. Events like this are becoming increasingly vital to bridge funding gaps that delay progress on treatments for eosinophilic diseases, which affect the esophagus, stomach, intestines, and other organs and tissues throughout the body.Building Community Through AwarenessThe car show will bring together automotive enthusiasts, families affected by eosinophilic disorders, and community members who understand that local action can drive national change. The event serves a dual purpose: raising awareness about eosinophilic diseases that many healthcare providers still struggle to recognize and diagnose, while building a supportive community for affected families."No parent should have to wonder if a treatable condition contributed to their child's death. No family should have to navigate the confusion and uncertainty we faced during Adam's diagnosis and treatment," the Rantz family emphasized. "By supporting APFED, we honor Adam's memory and help build a future where eosinophilic disorders are better understood, more effectively treated, and eventually eliminated."Event DetailsWhat: Cars for a Cause Car ShowWhen: September 14, 2025Where: Quakertown, PABeneficiary: American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)Purpose: Raise awareness and funds for eosinophilic disease research and patient supportAbout APFEDThe American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders is a nonprofit organization dedicated to patients and families affected by eosinophilic diseases through education, support, advocacy, and research. APFED works to improve diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life for those living with these chronic conditions.The Cars for a Cause event represents the grassroots spirit that drives progress in rare disease research – when families, communities, and supporters come together to fill gaps that traditional funding sources cannot address.Learn more about this event.Donate to support this event and eosinophilic disease research.

