Craig Jackson
-
Professor of Occupational Health Psychology,
Birmingham City University
As Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Craig is interested in the wider effect of workplaces and working on people's health and psychological wellbeing. Specific interests include violence and safety in the workplace, unusual and rare occupations, work-related suicide, technology change, pesticide exposures, working hours, stress, research techniques, neurobehavioural methods and psychological assessments.
For over fifteen years Craig has also studied mass shootings / gun violence as an occupational issue and investigates how workplaces (campuses, offices, public buildings) can be made safer from such attacks. He developed and runs an undergraduate psychology module "The Psychological Understanding of Mass Killing" on a BSc Psychology with Criminology programme. He appears regularly in the media discussing the psychology behind a wide range of news stories such as stress, crime, violence, working life, health issues, lifestyle, and ethics.Experience
-
2017–2019
Head of school (acting), Birmingham City University
2008–2017
Head of Department, Psychology, Birmingham City University
-
2001
University of Birmingham, PhD Psychology
1996
Lancaster University, MSc Psychological Research Methods
-
2013
Diversity and Occupational Health. , Management of Health Risks Special Report
-
British Psychological Society
Society of Occupational Medicine
