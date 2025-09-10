Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Craig Jackson

Craig Jackson


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Birmingham City University
Profile Articles Activity

As Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Craig is interested in the wider effect of workplaces and working on people's health and psychological wellbeing. Specific interests include violence and safety in the workplace, unusual and rare occupations, work-related suicide, technology change, pesticide exposures, working hours, stress, research techniques, neurobehavioural methods and psychological assessments.

For over fifteen years Craig has also studied mass shootings / gun violence as an occupational issue and investigates how workplaces (campuses, offices, public buildings) can be made safer from such attacks. He developed and runs an undergraduate psychology module "The Psychological Understanding of Mass Killing" on a BSc Psychology with Criminology programme. He appears regularly in the media discussing the psychology behind a wide range of news stories such as stress, crime, violence, working life, health issues, lifestyle, and ethics.

Experience
  • 2017–2019 Head of school (acting), Birmingham City University
  • 2008–2017 Head of Department, Psychology, Birmingham City University
Education
  • 2001 University of Birmingham, PhD Psychology
  • 1996 Lancaster University, MSc Psychological Research Methods
Publications
  • 2013 Diversity and Occupational Health. , Management of Health Risks Special Report
Professional Memberships
  • British Psychological Society
  • Society of Occupational Medicine

The Conversation

MENAFN02092025000199003603ID1110008201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search