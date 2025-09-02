Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Stock Market Index Closes Lower

2025-09-02 02:40:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi main stock index closed today's trading down by 26.33 points, finishing at 10,670.56 points, with a total trading value of SR 3.8 billion.

A total of 200 million shares were traded, according to Saudi Press Agency's daily economic bulletin for the Saudi stock market, with 61 companies' shares gaining in value, while the shares of 186 others declined.

Meanwhile, Saudi Parallel Market Index (Nomu) ended the day down by 9.80 points, closing at 25,933.23 points, with trades amounting to SR 28 million and volume of traded shares reaching 4 million.

