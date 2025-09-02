BTC/USD Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) BTC/USD reached the 124,400.00 vicinity on the 14th of August which was an all-time high, this surpassed the record value of 123,150.00 seen almost one month before on the 13th of July.

The ability of Bitcoin to touch record values of nearly 124,400.00 on the 14th of August caused a stir. However, the higher apex was quickly met with selling that turned into whispers that a large crypto wallet holder was selling a massive amount of Bitcoin. The digital asset is traversing around 108,900.00 as of this writing and has seen the 107,000 mark come into sight earlier this weekend.

As the month of September gets ready to start BTC/USD remains within the elevated realms of its long-term values. The highs seen in August did topple apex values seen in the second week of July too. However BTC/USD when one and three month technical charts are looked upon is now hovering within lower depths. Some may see that as a buying opportunity, others may see that as an ominous signal.

Bitcoin remains an asset defined by the perspective of the holder. A six month and one year approach to BTC/USD show its current values having been touched previously. Bitcoin in many respects is now viewed as a digital speculative asset being controlled by large institutional houses and big whales who are anonymously still a force. The large amount of selling by one wallet after the August highs were made did make noise, and got the attention of speculators who wondered why such a large holder of Bitcoin was selling.

The 108,000.00 level is again in play and this may worry day traders. Bitcoin was near 115,000 as August began. The lower value it trades at this moment is not exactly a reason to worry for large players in the digital asset sector. But small day traders may feel nervous, but they should also realize that there positions have little effect on the Bitcoin market – if at all. BTC/USD retail traders are mostly just trying to take advantage of existing sentiment held by larger players and the Pursuit of Speculative Feelings



The 108,000.00 level could prove to be important in the first week of September and if it fails to prove durable and lower values are seen, this could set off more selling.

The last time Bitcoin traded below the 100,000.00 level was in June.

BTC/USD has not seen sustained trading below 100,000.00 since the first week of May.

Traders looking for downside, or those looking for more upside will pay close attention to the 100,000.00 level. If it is tested, this would set off definite alarm bells in BTC/USD.

Bitcoin remains a speculative playground. As much as its backers and influencers want to claim that there is a rhyme and reason for its value, they still have not produced much evidence that Bitcoin has intrinsic value. But then again BTC/USD backers do not have to prove intrinsic value, they merely have to prove that a market exists in which traders are willing to speculate on value.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBitcoin Outlook for September 2025:

Speculative price range for BTC/USD is $91,000.00 to 126,000.00

Bitcoin is in a rather speculatively curious place at this moment. The current value of the digital asset can be looked at rather differently depending on the perspective of a traders. Some may see the current values as a good low to look for upside, which will again test highs. However, conservative traders with selling sentiment may believe weakness is about to be seen again in Bitcoin.

Yet, BTC/USD it must be pointed out has been rather remarkably stable the past handful of months, it has consistently traded above 100,000.00 and has not shown dramatic decreases. But again this depends on perspective because after having nearly traded at 125,000.00 only a few weeks ago, if Bitcoin were to suddenly be trading near 100,000.00 in September, this could certainly be viewed as a massive move. Traders as always with BTC/USD should practice solid risk management depending on the speculative viewpoints.

