Assam CM Inaugurates New Campus Of Rabindranath Tagore University In Hojai

Guwahati, Sep 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose Campus of Rabindranath Tagore University at Hojai, calling it a milestone in the state's higher education journey.

Spread over 82 bighas and built at a cost of Rs 55.5 crore, the new campus houses an academic block, an administrative building, and the Vice-Chancellor's office. Several departments, including Pharmacy and other science streams, have already shifted to the new premises from the old Hojai College, where the university began in 2019.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sarma recalled his 2016 promise to set up a university at Hojai and expressed satisfaction at its transformation into a full-fledged institution with 3,500 students and 35 academic programmes in just six years. He announced an additional Rs 50 crore for further development of the campus and directed the district administration to construct a 1.5 km road linking the university with the National Highway.

The Chief Minister also said the local ITI has been handed over to the university, effectively creating its third campus.

Stressing the importance of modern education, he urged students to embrace emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Semiconductors, and Augmented Reality.“In the future, those who are unaware of these innovations will remain illiterate in the true sense,” he remarked.

Highlighting the growing demand for courses in commerce, stock markets, and financial inclusion, Sarma said Assam's universities must nurture entrepreneurship and innovation.“With the right mix of modern education, entrepreneurship, and cultural values, Assam can become a leading state of India,” he added.

He cited the recent Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, which attracted Rs 1.40 lakh crore in investments, including projects like a semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, a 3,200 MW power project at Dhubri, medical tourism ventures in Guwahati, and bamboo-based ethanol at Numaligarh. The Chief Minister said Assam's youth must prepare for jobs in these upcoming industries, noting that Japan is keen to recruit 50,000 skilled workers from the state.

The event was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, senior ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Vice-Chancellor Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, among others.