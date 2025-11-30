403
KFAS, MBRSC To Cooperate In Space Science
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) said it signed a MoU on cooperation in scientific research and space with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), of the UAE.
The document aims to build the national capacities in this vital sector and exchange experience in space exploration and remote sensing, KFAS said in a press release on Sunday.
Under the deal, both sides will co-organize worships, symposia and training courses, and upgrade the technical and research projects that could lay the groundwork for a national database on space science.
The MoU follow KFAS's contribution to the launching of Kuwait National Center for Space Research in last September under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, the statement added. (end)
amh
