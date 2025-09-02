Formula Fixed Brings Fast And Viral Cycling To The Bay Area For Its Western Qualifiers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Three days of racing, parties, and creator-fueled content bring San Francisco and Oakland to the forefront of America's new cycling movement.

- James GradySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Formula Fixed ( ), the bold new cycling format at the crossroads of sports, gaming, and entertainment, is bringing its Western Qualifiers to the Bay Area later this month. Inspired by the raw intensity of fixed-gear street racing and the modern reinvention of leagues like TGL (The Golf League), The Snow League, and Unrivaled, Formula Fixed is set to deliver three days of racing, parties, and creator-driven content that will put San Francisco and Oakland at the center of American cycling culture.Behind the movement are Bay Area cycling staples James and Clare Grady, who have been organizing races in the region for more than a decade. The Gradys founded the iconic Mission Crit, which quickly established itself as one of the world's's most prestigious fixed-gear criterium races through 2022.Now, with Formula Fixed, the Gradys are building on that legacy: transforming the underground appeal of fixed-gear racing into a format designed for fans, streaming audiences, and viral moments.“Call it a remix of the landscape,” said James Grady, Co-Founder of Formula Fixed.“Formula Fixed is about growing the sport while staying true to its culture. Having partners like the Oakland Grand Prix only makes the weekend more powerful for racers, fans, and the community.”Weekend Event Lineup:Saturday, September 13 – Kick-Off PartyBender's Bar & Grill, 806 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 941107:00 PM PTFans, creators, and racers gather to launch the weekend with music, drinks, and sneak previews of what's ahead.Sunday, September 14 – Crit Series QualifierAs part of the Oakland Grand Prix (400 21st Street)1:00 – 3:00 PM PTA technical, high-speed course where strategy and street culture collide. Riders will battle for a coveted spot in the Formula Fixed Pro Series debuting in 2026.Monday, September 15 – Short Track TournamentK1 Speed – South San Francisco (160 Beacon Street)7:00 – 9:00 PM PTWhere Mario Kart meets cycling! Riders take to the indoor circuit for a format that rewards power, handling, and nerves of steel. Expect lots of action and more than a few crashes.Tickets start at less than $10 and are available now:Why It Matters:Designed for broadcast and built for virality, Formula Fixed combines creator-led storytelling, high-energy events, and a 21st Century aesthetic that's already turning heads on TikTok and Instagram. With a series of tight, hectic, action-packed races, Formula Fixed is remixing the sport for a new era - and it all starts with qualifiers like this one.Media Access & Interviews:Credentialed media are welcome throughout the weekend. Interview opportunities available with founders James and Clare Grady, top riders, and select creators in attendance.About Formula Fixed:Formula Fixed ( ) is a brakeless, elite race series that exists at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment. We blend the authenticity of fixed-gear culture with immersive fan experiences, delivering a new kind of sport that lives across streets, screens, and stadiums.NO BRAKES. NO MASTERS.

