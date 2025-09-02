'Prioritise Road Repair': MP Minister To Civic Bodies

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 2 (IANS) Faced with criticism for the poor condition of roads, especially in urban parts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore, the state Urban Department has issued instructions to civic bodies to prioritise road repair in cities.

The instructions were issued following a review meeting chaired by Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya.

The minister has directed departmental officials to prioritise road repair works in view of the upcoming festive season.

He also emphasised that in all 413 urban bodies of the state, citizens and public representatives should be informed through display boards about the construction agency and tender conditions related to road works.

The Minister said that the increasing population pressure on urban areas is directly impacting urban infrastructure.

He further emphasised the need to pay special attention to quality in construction works.

Following the Minister's instructions, Urban Administration and Development Commissioner Sanket Bhondve issued detailed guidelines to the staff associated with road construction works.

The department has instructed that road construction tenders should be issued only through e-tendering, and preparing road construction plans, project management provisions must be included.

"Each plan must also include a three-year maintenance provision, and departmental officers must ensure compliance with all procedures," the Urban Department said.

Urban bodies have also been instructed to install mandatory signboards after the completion of road construction. They have been further directed to pay special attention to plantations along roadsides and to ensure that road safety measures and speed breakers meet prescribed standards.