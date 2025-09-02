Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-02 10:08:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Alithya : Has been selected by Roskam Foods, a leading contract manufacturer for world-renowned food brands, retailers, and food service providers, as the strategic partner for its enterprise systems modernization. Alithya will lead the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Supply Chain Management, enabling Roskam Foods to streamline operations, improve supply chain visibility, and harness new Cloud capabilities as the company pursues its expansion goals. Alithya shares T are trading unchanged at $1.75.

