King Swears In Zyoud As Member Of IEC Board Of Commissioners

Newspapers only...Amman, September 2 (Petra)- Ali Zyoud was sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday as a member of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) board of commissioners.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.

