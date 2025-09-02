Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Swears In Zyoud As Member Of IEC Board Of Commissioners

2025-09-02 09:08:41
Amman, September 2 (Petra)- Ali Zyoud was sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday as a member of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) board of commissioners.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.

