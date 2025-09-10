Alpaslan Ozerdem

Dean of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University

Prof Alpaslan Özerdem is Dean of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Prof Özerdem specializes in conflict resolution, peacebuilding and post-conflict reconstruction. With over 20 year field research experience in Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, El Salvador, Kosovo, Lebanon, Liberia, Nigeria, Philippines, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and Turkey, Dr Özerdem has undertaken numerous research projects that were funded by the UK's Economic & Social Research Council (ESRC) (faith-based conflict prevention); British Academy (youth and peacebuilding); US Institute of Peace (reintegration of ex-combatants); and various European Union funding schemes (conflict transformation and leadership).

Prof Özerdem has published extensively (14 books and numerous journal articles, book chapters and op-eds) and amongst other, is author of Post-war Recovery: Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (2008); co-author of Managing Emergencies and Crises (2011); co-editor of Child Soldiers: From Recruitment to Reintegration (2011); co-author of Peace in Turkey 2023: The Question of Human Security and Conflict Transformation (2013); co-editor of Human Security in Turkey(2013); co-author of Youth in Conflict and Peacebuilding: Mobilization, Reintegration and Reconciliation (2015); co-editor of Local Ownership in International Peacebuilding (2015); co-author of Peacebuilding: An Introduction (2015); co-editor of Conflict Transformation and the Palestinians: The Dynamics of Peace and Justice under Occupation (2016); co-editor of Routledge Handbook of Turkish Politics (2019), co-editor of Comparing Peace Processes (2019), co-editor of Routledge Handbook of Peace, Security and Development (2020); and Routledge Handbook of Conflict Response and Leadership in Africa (2021).

Prof Özerdem has also taken an active role in the initiation and management of several advisory and applied research projects for a wide range of national and international organizations such as the United Nations and international NGOs. He also runs tailor-made and in-country professional training programs for a wide range of audiences from humanitarian aid practitioners to civil servants and policy makers. Dr Özerdem is a frequent speaker and workshop leader for events organized by the private sector, higher education institutions, international organizations and governmental authorities. He is a member of the Anna Lindh Foundation Scientific Committee, and received his Professor Extraordinary in Politics title by Stellenbosch University in 2017 and visiting professorship to the Jiangsu University and Coventry University in 2019.

2019–present Dean, George Mason University

1999 University of York, PhD

Extraordinary Professorship in Politics by Stellenbosch University