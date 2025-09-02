Complimentary Webinar To Highlight Remote Scanning In-Suite Training Requirements And Responsibilities

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation

- Jason Newmark, CRA, FAHRA, Executive Director, AHRAANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RadSiteTM , a leading accreditation agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is hosting a complimentary webinar titled“Remote Scanning In-Suite Training Requirements and Responsibilities.”The webinar will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT. To register for the webinar, click here .The Presenters:.Jason Newmark, CRA, FAHRA, Executive Director, AHRA (The Association for Medical Imaging Management).Amy Peronace, MS, CRA, RT(R)(M), VP of Operations, RemoteRadTech.Dr. Liana Watson, DM, R.T.(R)(M)(S)(BS)(ARRT), RDMS, RVT, FASRT, CAE, PMP, ICE-CCP, CEO ARRTModerator: Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite“I am looking forward to sharing background on ARRT's mission to establish a broad range of credentials related to radiologic technologist certification,” notes Dr. Liana Watson, DM, R.T.(R)(M)(S)(BS)(ARRT), RDMS, RVT, FASRT, CAE, PMP, ICE-CCP, CEO ARRT.“As remote scanning becomes more routine, ARRT is developing a new certification for Imaging Assistants, Magnetic Resonance, I.A.(MR)(ARRT). It is important to make sure all staff involved in the scanning process are fully trained and experienced based on the scope of their responsibilities.” There are currently more than 360,000 technologists who hold ARRT credentials.RadSite has been tracking remote scanning for MRI and CT outpatient imaging since 2021 and has recently launched the first standalone accreditation program in the U.S. for remote scanning. This webinar will focus on the essential role and responsibilities of the in-suite staff who are co-located with the imaging system. In-suite aides provide essential support to patients and remote scanning technologists. Our panel of experts will discuss the qualifications and experience required to ensure the continuity and integrity of imaging when the scanning technologist is remote. This interactive and dynamic session will cover current challenges in the field and key methods on how to optimize remote scanning programs.“AHRA has been closely monitoring the evolution and implementation of remote scanning across medical imaging departments and facilities nationwide for several years,” said Jason Newmark, CRA, FAHRA, Executive Director of AHRA (The Association for Medical Imaging Management).“Earlier this year, in collaboration with several leading medical imaging associations including ARRT and RadSite, we proudly released the MR Remote Scanning Consideration Guidance Document. This resource offers a foundational framework for understanding both the opportunities and the challenges associated with remote MRI scanning. As with any transformative technology, remote scanning presents exciting possibilities alongside important considerations. I look forward to discussing its benefits, potential concerns, and real-world applications during our upcoming webinar. At AHRA, we are committed to advancing the leadership capabilities of medical imaging professionals through education, mentorship, networking, and the promotion of best practices that support safe, effective, and optimal patient care.”RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging. To learn more about the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program and request a complimentary copy of the Remote Scanning Standards and Guide, version 1.0, visit our website or contact the information below.To listen to webinars related to Remote Scanning trends and RadSite's accreditation review process, visit RadSite's YouTube page and navigate to the Remote Scanning playlist.To learn more about RadSite, visit . To speak to a RadSite representative, email ... or call 443-440-6007.About RadSiteTM ( )Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or ....

