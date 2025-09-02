West Bengal Govt Fixes Time Limit For Burning Firecrackers On Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Tuesday specified time limits for burning firecrackers during the forthcoming festival season, starting from Durga Puja.

The time limits for burning firecrackers during different festival days were specified on the floor of the West Bengal Assembly on the second day of the special session of the House, by West Bengal Finance Minister (Independent charge) and Environment Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya claimed that the state government has fixed the time limits for burning firecrackers on different festival days based on the Centre's guidelines.

According to Bhattacharya, on the occasions of Kali Puja and Diwali, two hours have been allotted for burning only green firecrackers, and the time limit is between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

During Chhath Puja, two hours have been allotted for burning firecrackers, and the time is between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

According to Bhattacharya, for both Christmas and New Year's Eve, only 40 minutes have been allotted for burning firecrackers between 11.55 p.m. to 12.35 a.m.

"Violation of these time limits would be considered a punishable offence. In case anyone has any complaint about the noise pollution, they would be able to report it directly to the state government through a dedicated helpline number," said Bhattacharya.

In January, the Supreme Court extended the effect of orders passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments, imposing a complete ban on firecrackers in areas falling under the NCR region.

The Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to impose a ban on firecrackers in the same terms as imposed in Delhi.

In November 2024, after Diwali, the Supreme Court remarked that the ban on firecrackers was hardly implemented in the national capital and pulled up the Delhi government. It suggested that the premises of sellers of firecrackers should be sealed, apart from enforcing a ban on importing firecrackers from neighbouring states.