India, Pakistan Ready To Help Quake-Hit Afghans

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan and India, expressing solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, have voiced their readiness to provide assistance to those affected by the deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), confirmed that the death toll from the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has risen to 812, with more than 2,800 people injured.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck around midnight and measured 6.0 on the Richter scale.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his X handle:“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also posted on X:“Deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which shook Kabul and was also felt in various parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad.

“With reports confirming hundreds of precious lives lost and villages destroyed, our hearts go out to the victims and their families. On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the bereaved families. We stand in solidarity with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this hour of grief, and we are ready to extend all possible support in this regard.”

Earlier, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sympathy with the people of Afghanistan, particularly those who lost their lives in the earthquake in the eastern provinces.

The ministry also announced Iran's readiness to provide assistance to the Afghan government in the rescue and relief operations.

The United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) likewise expressed sorrow over the previous night's quake in eastern Afghanistan, stating that their teams had been dispatched to the affected areas to deliver urgent aid.

Japan and Turkey also conveyed condolences and expressed solidarity with the victims of this deadly disaster.

