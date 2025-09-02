Traffic Accidents In Chiriquí Province Panama Cause More Deaths

Traffic Accidents In Chiriquí Province Panama Cause More Deaths -
This weekend, three other traffic accident deaths were also reported in different parts of Chiriquí province: in Tierras Altas, Teofila Castill, 76, died in Bijao, on the Bugaba–Volcán highway, in a collision and rollover; in Dolega, Geovanny Ariel Cano Córdoba, 45, died after being run over in Algarrobos; and in El Porvenir de Barú, the victim was a cyclist who was hit by a vehicle on the road to Puerto Armuelles. With this latest case, the number of traffic fatalities in Chiriquí rises to 38 so far this year.
