Traffic Accidents In Chiriquí Province Panama Cause More Deaths

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)An unknown man, between 35 and 40 years old, was run over and killed on the Inter-American Highway, near the town of Chiriquí, on the Chiriquí River Bridge, heading towards Panama City. The fatal traffic accident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. this Monday, and as the process of removing the body took several hours, it caused severe traffic congestion on this busy road as Chiriquí residents were leaving for work and running errands. Added to this case is the death by running over of Isaac Tugrí (25 years old), recorded at approximately 9:30 pm yesterday, Sunday, on the Inter-American Highway at the entrance to the La Arboleda neighborhood, located in San Pablo Viejo, district of David.

This weekend, three other traffic accident deaths were also reported in different parts of Chiriquí province: in Tierras Altas, Teofila Castill, 76, died in Bijao, on the Bugaba–Volcán highway, in a collision and rollover; in Dolega, Geovanny Ariel Cano Córdoba, 45, died after being run over in Algarrobos; and in El Porvenir de Barú, the victim was a cyclist who was hit by a vehicle on the road to Puerto Armuelles. With this latest case, the number of traffic fatalities in Chiriquí rises to 38 so far this year.