Ellis Martin Report: Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) CFO On Acquisitions, Growth And Shareholder Value
Welcome back to The Ellis Martin Report on MoneyTalk Radio. In this episode, Ellis Martin speaks with Gregory Patton, Chief Financial Officer of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) (FRA:7C5), a Houston-based independent energy company with operations in Colorado's prolific Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin).
Prairie Operating Company is scaling rapidly as a growth-oriented E&P company. The conversation covers Prairie's recent acquisitions, disciplined capital allocation, drilling efficiencies, and the company's vision for scaling production from tens of thousands of barrels per day to potentially over 100,000 barrels daily.
Greg Patton shares his background, industry experience, and the company's strategy for responsible energy development. From community engagement in Weld County to aggregation opportunities with major operators like Chevron and Oxy, Prairie is positioning itself as a major player in the DJ Basin.
Key Topics Covered in This Interview:
Prairie Operating Company's rapid scale-up and asset acquisitions in the DJ Basin
The importance of drilling efficiency, with well costs reduced from over $7 million to around $5 million
Strategy for shareholder value creation through organic development, acquisitions, and potential mergers
Community relations and corporate responsibility in Colorado
Plans for future shareholder returns, including potential dividends
Greg Patton's background in public accounting, corporate development, and leadership in multiple high-growth energy companies
