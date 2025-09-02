Putin, Slovak Premier Discuss Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in China on Tuesday, focusing on the ongoing war in Ukraine, energy collaboration, and the strengthening of bilateral ties, as reported by Russian media.
During his four-day visit to China, scheduled from August 31 to September 3, Putin attributed the Ukraine crisis to what he described as a Western-supported coup in Kyiv.
He emphasized that Moscow was “forced to protect people who linked their fate with Russia.”
Putin dismissed allegations that Russia plans to launch attacks on Europe, labeling such claims as Western “hysteria.”
He noted that Russia had endured Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure for an extended period before ultimately responding with military force.
Highlighting Moscow’s stance, Putin clarified that while Russia does not oppose Ukraine joining the European Union, it firmly rejects Ukraine’s accession to NATO.
Additionally, Putin expressed Russia’s willingness to collaborate with U.S. officials on ensuring the security of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.
Addressing Fico directly, Putin praised Slovakia’s independent foreign policy and the positive economic outcomes it has generated.
He also reaffirmed Russia’s role as a dependable supplier of energy to Slovakia.
