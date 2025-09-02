Slovenia Addresses EU Enlargement, Middle East Issues At Bled Strategic Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob participated in the main leaders' panel at this year's Bled Strategic Forum, together with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Trend reports.

This year's panel focused on the topic of European Union enlargement.

Prime Minister Golob emphasized that for EU enlargement, it is crucial that candidate countries are as proactive as possible, while the European Commission must also take multiple proactive steps. He added that the EU itself should adopt certain reforms as soon as possible.

He noted that EU enlargement may appear simple at first glance, but beyond political decisions, it is a meritocratic technical process, and there are no shortcuts. Golob expressed confidence in Commissioner Kos's work, stating:“I believe the enlargement process is in very good hands.”

Golob highlighted an opportunity arising from unfortunate circumstances: following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Ukraine-despite being at war-is implementing institutional reforms rapidly.“This leaves no excuse for the European Commission when it demands an acceleration of the accession process. It will be difficult to say 'no' to people at war if and when they meet all conditions. This is a window of opportunity for the Western Balkans. Two years ago, we said the window had opened. So now it is more or less a 'now or never' moment,” he said, adding that this window may close again in five years.

The Prime Minister also noted changes in the approach to EU enlargement:“In the past, enlargement was always seen as a collective process for the entire Western Balkans, since large countries should never be left behind. That was the old story. I believe large countries will follow only when they see smaller countries succeeding. It is important to let those who deserve it progress.”

Earlier in the day at Bled, Prime Minister Golob held a bilateral meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, discussing the situation in the Middle East. Minister Abdelatty thanked Slovenia for its principled stance on Palestine, and they also explored ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Golob also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank with UNRWA Commissioner-General Phillip Lazzarini, focusing on the worsening challenges faced by UNRWA.

The Prime Minister also met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, thanking Jordan for its role in regional stability, particularly regarding Gaza and the West Bank, and expressing satisfaction over King Abdullah II's planned participation as an honorary guest at the October MED9 Summit hosted by Slovenia.

Golob met with NATO Deputy Secretary-General Radmila Šekerinska, where they expressed support for Ukraine's defense and welcomed efforts toward achieving lasting peace. Golob reiterated that Slovenia will continue to strengthen national resilience and meet its confirmed defense capability goals in accordance with the parliamentary-approved resolution.

During a working lunch, the Prime Minister hosted members of the European Commission attending the forum, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela. The discussion focused on current foreign policy issues, particularly the situation in Gaza. Golob reaffirmed Slovenia's clear stance that the EU, as its most important trading partner, must increase pressure on the Israeli government to stop the atrocities in Gaza.

At the conclusion of the day, the Prime Minister also met with WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, discussing current foreign trade challenges, with a focus on trade negotiations with the United States.