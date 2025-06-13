403
BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2025 Sets The Stage For Regional Bio Leadership With Launch Of Asia Bio Connect
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2025 (BIX), Asia's leading bio-industry platform, is proud to announce the successful launch of Asia Bio Connect, a groundbreaking trilateral conference bringing together biotech leaders from Korea, China, and Japan. Spearheaded by RX Korea, with close collaboration from RX Japan and Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE), the inaugural edition was held on May 22 in Guangzhou, China, setting a new benchmark for cross-border cooperation in the region's life sciences sector.
Asia Bio Connect 2025 Hosted by the China Biopharmaceutical Industry Association (CBPIA), RSE and supported by the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization (KoreaBIO) and RX Korea, marks a strategic milestone in BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA's continued efforts to strengthen regional ties and drive innovation. By uniting three of Asia's most advanced biotech economies under one forum, the event laid a solid foundation for collaborative R&D, regulatory harmonization, and global market integration.
“Asia Bio Connect is a visionary platform designed to align regional strengths and spark international collaboration,” said J.B. Son, Country Managing Director of RX Korea. As we look ahead to Asia Bio Connect 2026 in Seoul, hosted alongside BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA, our mission is to amplify Asia's voice in the global bio dialogue.”
This year's inaugural conference drew top scientists, industry experts, and policy leaders from the three countries, spotlighting emerging technologies and cross-sector insights. Distinguished speakers included Prof. Guanghui Ma of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Prof. Akihiro Shimosaka of the Asian Cellular Therapy Organization (ACTO), Dr. Yoon Hee Choi of the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET), Dr. Younggyu Kong of Dong-A ST, and Ji Yeon Hong of IMBiologics. Topics ranged from advanced drug delivery systems to gene and exosome therapies, as well as Korea's thriving bioeconomy and global partnership strategies.
“Asia Bio Connect has the potential to be a bridge-not just across Korea, China, and Japan-but to the wider global biotech community,” added Seungkyou Lee, Vice President of KoreaBIO.“The knowledge shared here is already influencing regional strategy and long-term planning.”
Korea, through RX Korea and BIX, played a leading role in shaping the conference agenda and thematic direction, reinforcing the country's position as a central hub for bio collaboration in Asia. With the full support of national and local government bodies, BIX is committed to expanding the conference's reach and attracting key players from the U.S., Europe, and beyond.
Asia Bio Connect 2026 will return as a flagship conference during BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2026, set to take place October 28–30, 2026, in Seoul. In the lead-up, BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2025, running from October 15–17, 2025 at COEX, will provide a critical touchpoint for industry stakeholders to explore collaborative opportunities, new technologies, and global biotech trends.
As BIX continues to grow in scale and influence, Asia Bio Connect stands as a key pillar in its mission to shape the future of biotechnology-not only in Asia but across the globe.
