Realme 15T 5G Launched In India With 6.57-Inch AMOLED Display, 7,000Mah Battery

Realme has launched a new mid-range phone in India, the Realme 15T with the Dimensity 6400 processor, 7,000mAh battery, AMOLED display, and Android 15 on board. The OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQOO Neo 10R, and Infinix GT 30 Pro are among the phones that the new phone will compete with in the sub-Rs 25,000 pricing range.

The 6.57-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display of the Realme 15T has a maximum brightness of 4,000 nits and PWM dimming of 2160 Hz. With an IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance rating, the phone may be able to withstand immersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, as well as jets of hot or cold water coming from any angle.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 CPU, which is built on a 6nm technology, and an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU power the new Realme gadget. The Realme 15T supports 128/256GB of storage and 8/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Additionally, up to 2TB of extra storage can be supported through the microSD card slot.

The phone has a huge 7,000mAh battery that can be charged with 60W of cable fast charging. With the promise of four years of security patches and three years of extra Android upgrades, it runs on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15.

In terms of optics, the phone has two back cameras: a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP main camera. It has a 50MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage version of the Realme 15T 5G costs Rs 20,999, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage version costs Rs 22,999, and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage version costs Rs 24,999.

The phone will be available for pre-order starting today and will be sold on Flipkart, Realme's own website, and in-store starting on September 6.

The three models' effective prices now stand at Rs 18,999, Rs 20,999, and Rs 22,999, respectively, thanks to Realme's Rs 2,000 bank discount or Rs 4,000 exchange offer (or Rs 5,000 exchange offer on the 12GB variant) as part of Flipkart's launch offerings.