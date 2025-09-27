Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Ministry Of Defense Shares Post On Occasion Of September 27 - Remembrance Day

Turkish Ministry Of Defense Shares Post On Occasion Of September 27 - Remembrance Day


2025-09-27 03:07:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Turkish Ministry of National Defense has shared a post on its official X page in connection with September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"On the anniversary of the glorious struggle of the heroic Azerbaijani army to liberate the occupied lands and achieve victory, we wish Allah's mercy to the heroic martyrs, and health and happiness to the veterans," the publication says.

