Turkish Ministry Of Defense Shares Post On Occasion Of September 27 - Remembrance Day

"On the anniversary of the glorious struggle of the heroic Azerbaijani army to liberate the occupied lands and achieve victory, we wish Allah's mercy to the heroic martyrs, and health and happiness to the veterans," the publication says.

