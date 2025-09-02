Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The 3rd European Green Aluminium Summit 2025 to be held in Düsseldorf this November

2025-09-02 05:22:33
(MENAFNEditorial) The 3rd European Green Aluminium Summit 2025, organized by ECV International, will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 11 to 12, 2025. This summit will focus on advancing aluminum’s role in Europe’s green transition, covering key areas such as Green Aluminum Production, Energy Transition, Recycling & Circular Economy, and Policy & Legislation. The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to exchange best practices, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and explore collaborative strategies that accelerate decarbonization and build a resilient, net-zero aluminum industry in Europe.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear insights from authoritative industry speakers, including experts from organizations and companies such as International Aluminium institute, Bain & Company, Novelis, Statkraft, TOMRA, Hammerer Aluminium industries, Hydro, Constellium, Ball Corporation, London Metal Exchange, ALANOD, Al Plus Global DMCC.

The summit agenda spans multiple core dimensions of the aluminum industry's green transformation, with key topics including:
1, Opportunities and Challenges of the Green Transformation of the European Aluminum Industry
2, Technological Innovations and R&D Trends in Green Aluminum Production
3, Low-Carbon Aluminum Production Technologies: Latest Developments in Europe
4, Closed-Loop Recycling: Driving the Sustainable Future of the Aluminum Industry
5, Electrolysis Reinvented: Advancing Smelting Technologies for a Zero-Carbon Aluminium Future
6, Building a Low-Carbon Supply Chain: Green Aluminium Procurement Strategies and Practices of Automotive OEMs
7, Energy Efficiency lmprovements and Renewable Energy Applications in the Aluminum industry
8, Panel Discussion: The Efforts of the Aluminum industry to Provide Environmentally-Friendly and Sustainably-Produced Products
9, Panel Discussion: The lmpact of the Eu Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanismv (CBAM) on the Aluminium Industry

The aluminum industry now faces multiple challenges including energy costs, carbon tariffs, and sustainable supply chains. This summit is dedicated to providing the industry with a high-level platform for building consensus and exploring pathways, driving the aluminum sector toward a green, circular, and low-carbon future.

