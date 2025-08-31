Countdown To Samsung Unpacked: What's Coming On Sept 4 Tab S11 & S25 FE

Excitement is beginning to build for Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked presentation of the summer. The corporation announced a few days ago that Thursday, September 4 at 5:30 am ET (3:00 pm IST) will be the virtual date of its next showcase. Don't worry if that's far too early; the announcements will still be there after you've had your morning joe. The long-rumored Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and the brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 tablet series are the two main product lines that the tech giant is most likely to unveil. And we already have a good notion of what's coming because of a number of recent leaks.

What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy S25 FE?

The goal of Samsung's "Fan Edition" phones has always been to strike a balance by offering flagship-level features at a little more affordable pricing. That recipe appears to be maintained by the forthcoming Galaxy S25 FE. The gadget will include a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp 1080 x 2340 resolution and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, per a listing seen on the Portuguese store MediaMarkt. The FE will not have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, in contrast to its more expensive brothers in the S25 lineup. Rather, Samsung's own Exynos 2400 CPU will be used.

The phone is expected to have the triple-lens camera technology from the FE model from last year, which will satisfy photography enthusiasts. This includes an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom (also with OIS), a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS. It will include a 12-megapixel front camera for taking selfies.

An anticipated 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging will be included in the S25 FE. There will also be 15W wireless charging available, although like with the majority of Samsung phones, you'll probably need to bring your own charger. The phone was offered by the store for $789.99, or around Rs 81,000. Even while it's not really "budget," it's nonetheless less expensive than the S25 mainstream models.

What To Expect More?

Samsung is getting ready to introduce its next-generation tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, in addition to the smartphone. According to reliable reports, the Ultra will have a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, while the ordinary model would have an 11-inch panel. Both variants will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

According to a tip from Android Headlines, the Ultra in particular will support the S Pen once more. It's interesting to note that Samsung seems to be reducing the front notch this year by switching from a dual-camera setup to a single selfie camera.

According to rumours, the MediaTek 9400 Plus processor powers both tablets, offering microSD expansion and storage capacities of up to 1TB. With 45W charging capabilities, the standard Tab S11 may receive an 8,400mAh battery, while the Ultra model may carry an 11,600mAh unit.

While the standard Tab S11 could be content with a single 13-megapixel sensor, the Ultra is said to include a 13-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. Rumour has it that the normal variant of the Tab S11 may cost more like $860 (Rs 75,400), while the Ultra model will start at about $1,200 (Rs 1,05,000).