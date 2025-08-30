5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan's Miyagi Region
(MENAFN) A powerful magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Japan's eastern coastline during the early morning hours of Saturday, sending tremors through the Miyagi region without triggering immediate damage reports, authorities confirmed.
The seismic event occurred at precisely 1:29 a.m. local time on Saturday (1629 GMT Friday), with its epicenter located approximately 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) beneath the ocean floor off Japan's eastern Miyagi province, media reported citing official sources.
Seismologists from the Japan Meteorological Agency recorded the earthquake at intensity level four on Japan's domestic seven-point seismic scale, indicating moderate shaking that would be felt by most residents in affected areas. The agency's monitoring systems immediately analyzed the quake's characteristics to assess potential threats.
Coastal authorities determined that no tsunami warning would be necessary following their rapid evaluation of the earthquake's magnitude, depth, and offshore location.
