Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan's Miyagi Region

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan's Miyagi Region


2025-08-30 06:03:10
(MENAFN) A powerful magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Japan's eastern coastline during the early morning hours of Saturday, sending tremors through the Miyagi region without triggering immediate damage reports, authorities confirmed.

The seismic event occurred at precisely 1:29 a.m. local time on Saturday (1629 GMT Friday), with its epicenter located approximately 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) beneath the ocean floor off Japan's eastern Miyagi province, media reported citing official sources.

Seismologists from the Japan Meteorological Agency recorded the earthquake at intensity level four on Japan's domestic seven-point seismic scale, indicating moderate shaking that would be felt by most residents in affected areas. The agency's monitoring systems immediately analyzed the quake's characteristics to assess potential threats.

Coastal authorities determined that no tsunami warning would be necessary following their rapid evaluation of the earthquake's magnitude, depth, and offshore location.

MENAFN30082025000045017169ID1109996241

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search