Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leaders Of Russia, Iran Hold Nuclear Talks


2025-09-01 03:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday discussed issues of mutual interest, including the Iranian nuclear program.
The discussion took place during a meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, according to Iranian News Agency (IRNA).
During the meeting, Putin affirmed that Moscow and Tehran are in a constant contact on various issues including the Iranian nuclear program.
Putin described relations between Russia and Iran as "friendly", as the mutual trade turnover between the two countries increased by 11.4 percent in the first half of 2025.
Both presidents stressed the implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership agreement to expand bilateral relations between both countries.
The agreement was signed on 17 January, 2025, when President Pezeshkian visited Moscow. (end)
