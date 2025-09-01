Mind + Body Month Returns To West Hollywood This September, Continuing The City's Reputation As A Wellness Innovator

This September, West Hollywood shines as a premier wellness destination with 30 days of exclusive offers, special events, curated experiences and more.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Returning for its second year after a successful debut, West Hollywood Mind + Body Month kicks off this September, reaffirming the city's status as a leading urban wellness retreat and an innovator in the ever-evolving health and fitness space. With more than 50 participating venues, the month-long celebration invites locals and visitors alike to explore West Hollywood's deeply rooted wellness culture through exclusive offerings, events, and experiences.Spanning fitness studios, spas, hotels, wellness retailers, and recovery spaces, West Hollywood Mind + Body Month makes it easy to build a personalized wellness journey right in the heart of one of the country's most forward-thinking cities. From curated workouts to mindfulness sessions, beauty treatments to high-performance recovery offerings, the program showcases why West Hollywood continues to lead the charge in setting national trends in wellness, fitness, and self-care.C Magazine notes that West Hollywood has been leading the wellness movement for decades, while LA Magazine hails the city as the wellness capital of the West Coast-recognitions that highlight why the city continues to set national trends in self-care, fitness, and holistic living.In celebration of World Wellness Weekend, West Hollywood's Mind+Body Month will feature a special spotlight from September 19th–21st. Throughout the city, various West Hollywood hotels and venues will host can't-miss wellness experiences, making it the perfect weekend to explore California's most walkable city and its one-of-a-kind wellness offerings.West Hollywood Mind + Body Month also spotlights the city's unparalleled ability to pack a powerful dose of wellness into just 1.9 walkable square miles-making West Hollywood a year-round destination for those seeking renewal, transformation, and community. Long known as a launchpad for now-global wellness brands and concepts, West Hollywood is where innovation meets accessibility, and where personal well-being is prioritized as a lifestyle.“Following the success of last year's inaugural Mind + Body Month, we are excited to once again highlight West Hollywood as a wellness destination like no other,” says Tom Kiely, President and CEO of Visit West Hollywood.“West Hollywood Mind + Body Month is a celebration of our city's vibrant spirit, its commitment to well-being, and its role as a leader in shaping what's new and next in the wellness world.”Whether you're craving rest and rejuvenation or high-energy fitness and focus, West Hollywood Mind + Body Month has something for everyone. Participating businesses include luxury hotels, modern spas, cutting-edge fitness centers, celebrity gyms, yoga studios, and more-all offering special promotions throughout September 2025.For more information on participating in West Hollywood Mind + Body Month visit WehoWellness . Join in celebrating wellness, fitness, and the vibrant spirit of West Hollywood throughout September 2025.

