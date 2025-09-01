Hayat's Lucknowi Brings Authentic Lucknowi Chikankari To Kota, Blending Heritage With Modern Elegance

Handcrafted chikankari ethnic wear by Hayat's Lucknowi, India

Reviving tradition with a modern touch, Hayat's Lucknowi delivers authentic chikankari wear nationwide through its online store.

- Iram Hayat, Founder of Hayat's LucknowiKOTA, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hayat's Lucknowi, a leading name in authentic Lucknowi Chikankari ethnic wear, is making waves in Kota's fashion market with its handcrafted collections that combine traditional artistry with contemporary designs.Founded with a vision to promote heritage Indian craftsmanship, Hayat's Lucknowi offers a wide range of chikankari suits, kurtas, sarees, and dresses that resonate with modern women who seek elegance, comfort, and timeless appeal.With a strong presence online through hayatslucknowi and a growing community of fashion lovers on Instagram, the brand is steadily gaining recognition for its quality, affordability, and unique designs.Key Highlights of Hayat's Lucknowi:Authentic Handcrafted Chikankari – Each piece is crafted by skilled artisansContemporary Styles – Traditional embroidery fused with modern silhouettesPan-India Reach – Delivering across India with seamless e-commerce experienceSustainable Fashion – Supporting artisan livelihoods and promoting slow fashionHayat's Lucknowi is currently expanding its reach in Kota and aims to position itself as a trusted ethnic wear brand in India, offering customers both elegance and cultural pride.About Hayat's LucknowiHayat's Lucknowi is a fashion brand dedicated to promoting authentic Lucknowi Chikankari embroidery, one of India's most celebrated handicrafts. The brand offers a curated collection of ethnic and contemporary wear, blending tradition with modern trends.

