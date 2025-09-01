Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam Hold Talks On Strengthening Bilateral Ties
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin.
The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics of bilateral relations, salient issues, and prospective trajectories, alongside avenues for multilateral collaboration within global governance frameworks. They expressed their preparedness to amplify collaborative efforts across diverse synergistic domains and concurred to facilitate reciprocal engagements.
At the SCO summit, pivotal resolutions were adopted, covering strategic development trajectories through 2035, addressing multifaceted threats, strengthening diplomatic dialogue, advancing the digital economy, and promoting sustainable energy initiatives.
The SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan from China and will operate under the motto "25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity."
