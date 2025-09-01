Turnover Of Apranga Group In August 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 37.7 million in August and increased by 21.2% compared to August 2024. It was a record-breaking and the highest monthly turnover in the group's history.

The high turnover growth was driven by an attractive autumn season collection and favourable weather conditions.

In January–August 2025, the retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group totaled EUR 234.6 million and increased 5.2% year-on-year.

In January–August 2025, compared to the corresponding period of 2024, the Apranga Group network turnover increased by 7.4% in Lithuania, increased by 4.4 % in Latvia, and decreased by -1.8% in Estonia.

Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 168 stores (102 in Lithuania, 42 in Latvia, and 24 in Estonia) with a total area of 91.9 thousand sq. m., or by 0.7% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



