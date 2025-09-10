Alex Bryson
Professor of Quantitative Social Science,
UCL
I am Professor of Quantitative Social Science at UCL's Social Research Institute. I am also a Research Fellow at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, the Rockwool Foundation in Berlin and the Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence (ESCoE) in London.
I am the Editor-in-Chief of Industrial Relations: A Journal of Economy and Society and an editor of the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society Series A and the Journal of Participation and Employee Ownership.Experience
–present
Professor of Quantitative Social Science, UCL
