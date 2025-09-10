Alex Bryson

Professor of Quantitative Social Science, UCL

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am Professor of Quantitative Social Science at UCL's Social Research Institute. I am also a Research Fellow at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, the Rockwool Foundation in Berlin and the Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence (ESCoE) in London.

I am the Editor-in-Chief of Industrial Relations: A Journal of Economy and Society and an editor of the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society Series A and the Journal of Participation and Employee Ownership.

–present Professor of Quantitative Social Science, UCL

Experience