Iranian Leader stresses importance of watching out interferences to ruin ties with Armenia
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of Iran and Armenia staying alert to any foreign attempts to undermine their "friendly and strategic" relations.
The remarks came during a meeting in Tehran with Armen Grigoryan, secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, where both sides also discussed bilateral cooperation, according to a statement from Pezeshkian’s office.
Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with his recent visit to Armenia earlier this month, describing it as "successful and fruitful." He noted that the trip included "constructive talks and positive agreements" between senior officials and said that Armenian officials’ explanations and reassurances helped ease Iran’s concerns about recent developments in the Caucasus, particularly the presence of foreign forces in the "sensitive region" following the early-August peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
He added, "We should move in a way so that no foreign power can disrupt the two countries' friendly and strategic relations."
