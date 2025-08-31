Shruti Haasan Takes Out A Leaf From Her 'Coolie' Character's Diary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in 'Coolie', has spoken up on her experience of working on the film.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the schedule of 'Coolie'. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with her co-actor Soubin Shahir, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and others.

She wrote in the caption,“Preethi's diary. Coolie was such a fun experience making some wonderful friends and memories and making a movie I loved being a part of !!! Thankyou all for the love and appreciation as always - it means the world to me”.

The actress essayed the role of Preethi Rajasekar in the film, which also starred the titans of Indian cinema like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

'Coolie' follows the story of a former coolie union leader, who investigates the death of his friend which leads him to a crime syndicate. The film was officially announced in September 2023 under the tentative title 'Thalaivar 171' as it is Rajinikanth's 171st film as the lead actor. The official title was announced in April 2024. Principal photography took place between July 2024 and March 2025, in locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Bangkok.

Earlier, the actress had said that her role in the film offered her an opportunity to portray a kind of quiet strength that is often overlooked but deeply impactful. She shared that Preethi represents women whose determination and sense of responsibility rarely make headlines, yet form the backbone of their personal and professional worlds.

She had earlier said,“Sharing screen space with such legends and being guided by Lokesh was an incredible learning experience. It pushed me to explore new facets of my performance”.