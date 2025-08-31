Erdogan Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached China on Sunday to participate in the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where he was invited as a guest of honor.
Upon his arrival at Binhai International Airport, Erdogan was received by Chinese official Lei Haichao, Türkiye's Ambassador to Beijing Selcuk Unal, and embassy personnel.
The president was accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, intelligence director Ibrahim Kalin, as well as other ministers and government representatives.
Later on Sunday, Erdogan is expected to attend a formal dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
On Monday, he will speak at the summit's extended session and hold bilateral discussions with Jinping and various other dignitaries in Tianjin, according to Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
This year’s summit takes place during a period of mounting international instability, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, and rising tensions over global trade policies.
Xi Jinping, who currently holds the rotating presidency of the SCO, will lead the proceedings as China hosts the event for the fifth time.
The high-level meeting will bring together leaders from over 20 nations, along with representatives from 10 global institutions.
Among those expected to attend are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Also in attendance will be UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev.
The sessions are set to take place on both Sunday and Monday.
