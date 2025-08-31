Russia expresses willingness to help Taliban government

Russia has expressed its willingness to assist Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities, with particular focus on countering terrorism and drug production, amid what it views as Western attempts to undermine the country, according to Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.In an article published Friday, the former defense minister said Moscow is committed to helping Afghanistan regain the status of an “independent, sovereign state, free from terrorism, war, and narcotics.”Shoigu accused Western nations of politicizing humanitarian assistance and deliberately blocking Afghanistan’s recovery. “The West is delaying Afghanistan’s development… linking the assistance exclusively to the realization of its selfish interests,” he wrote. He also highlighted that roughly $9 billion in Afghan state reserves remain frozen overseas, arguing that the money could be used to alleviate social and economic hardships.According to Shoigu, the Taliban has taken steps to curb narcotics production and combat Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants, but he warned of “documented transfers of fighters from other regions into Afghanistan,” which he claimed were facilitated by Western intelligence agencies seeking instability near Russia, China, and Iran.He noted that despite progress, Afghanistan still faces serious challenges, including sanctions, the drug trade, and terrorist activity. “Russia is ready to provide assistance to the Taliban in this regard, including through the development of counterterrorism and counter-narcotics cooperation... We expect that this coordination, along with comprehensive support from Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, will contribute to its economic development and prosperity,” Shoigu wrote.

