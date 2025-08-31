Report: U.S. Visa Ban A First Step In Coordinated Measures Against Palestinian Authority

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

The United States' decision to bar Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from attending the UN General Assembly represents“the first step in a series of coordinated moves between Washington and Tel Aviv,” in response to Western countries' intentions to recognize a Palestinian state, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday, citing informed sources.

The newspaper said Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar met last Thursday in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss additional measures against the Palestinian Authority.

Among the steps discussed, according to the report, were revoking U.S. visas for leaders of the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, as well as the possibility of U.S. approval for measures related to extending Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, a reference to annexation plans.

The moves aim to counter initiatives by France, Britain, Canada, Australia, and other countries to announce recognition of a Palestinian state during the upcoming UN General Assembly session at the end of September, although some nations may postpone their announcements.

Israel Hayom noted that the U.S. justification for the visa revocations centers on the alleged“support of PLO leaders for incitement and funding of terrorism.” Rubio, who also serves as U.S. National Security Advisor, strongly opposes the recognition initiative and is working to block it.

The newspaper added that barring Abbas from traveling to New York“will not actually prevent unilateral recognition, but it will spoil the celebratory event initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron and joined by other Western leaders.