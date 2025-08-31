Farah's Bala Balok District Gets Administrative Building

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Construction work on the administrative building of Bala Balok district has begun in western Farah province.

Governor spokesman Maulvi Abdul Malik Osama said the building would cost nearly 25 million (24,889,712) afghanis.

He said the three-storey building would have 35 office rooms and meeting rooms, and its construction would be completed in six months.

Local residents, welcoming the project, said the district had been deprived of education, health, governance, and other services due to the past wars.

Haji Sheikh Ahmad, a resident, said with implementation of such projects, people's hope for the government's attention to the district would increase.

