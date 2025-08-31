Four Years Since Last US Soldier Exits Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says the fourth anniversary of the withdrawal of the last US solider from Afghanistan proved the country cannot be conquered and every occupier's fate is a shameful defeat.

The United States launched its invasion of Afghanistan on October 7, 2001.

Together with NATO forces, it fought in Afghanistan for almost two decades before entering peace talks with the IEA in Qatar.

These talks culminated in the signing of an agreement in February 2020, under which all foreign troops were to withdraw from Afghanistan. The last US soldier departed from Kabul airport on August 31, 2021.

In an audio message, Hamdullah Fitrat, IEA deputy spokesman, said:“The 31st of August is a proud and highly significant day in Afghanistan's history. It marks the tangible result of 20 years of jihad and sacrifice by the Afghan mujahid nation, which ultimately led to the withdrawal of all American and NATO forces from Afghanistan.”

He said the day demonstrated that Afghanistan's land and people were“unconquerable” and Afghans were willing to sacrifice their lives and wealth for freedom.

Fitrat added:“It has also been proven that every occupier, no matter how powerful or equipped with modern weaponry, has faced strong resistance and jihad from the Afghan mujahid people and in the end, their force, resources and technology have been defeated by the strength of faith.”

According to him, such days convey an important message to future generations of Afghans, as long as they remain united and willing to make sacrifices for their country's freedom, the destiny of every occupier will be nothing but a humiliating defeat.

