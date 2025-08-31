President Ilham Aliyev Meets Chairman Of CCCC In Tianjin (PHOTO)
The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company, with emphasis on the favorable investment climate created in the country.
The sides also exchanged views on the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and the participation of CCCC in the second phase of the Baku International Sea Port project.
Discussions covered the company's areas of operation, including the improvement of transport infrastructure, construction of metro stations, equipment manufacturing, and the comprehensive development of urban transport.
Hailiang noted that the company would present conceptual proposals regarding the cleaning and rehabilitation of lakes on the Absheron Peninsula.
The meeting also focused on the large-scale projects implemented to further enhance Azerbaijan's transport and transit potential, which has transformed the country into a major transport hub.
