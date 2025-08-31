Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Chairman Of CCCC In Tianjin

President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Chairman Of CCCC In Tianjin


2025-08-31 07:04:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Song Hailiang, Chairman of CCCC (China Communications Construction Company), in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company, with emphasis on the favorable investment climate created in the country.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and the participation of CCCC in the second phase of the Baku International Sea Port project.

Discussions covered the company's areas of operation, including the improvement of transport infrastructure, construction of metro stations, equipment manufacturing, and the comprehensive development of urban transport.

Hailiang noted that the company would present conceptual proposals regarding the cleaning and rehabilitation of lakes on the Absheron Peninsula.

The meeting also focused on the large-scale projects implemented to further enhance Azerbaijan's transport and transit potential, which has transformed the country into a major transport hub.

MENAFN31082025000195011045ID1109998493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search