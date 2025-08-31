Iphone 17 Launch On Sept 9: Apple May Unveil Unique New Accessory

Apple iPhone 17 series will launch on September 9. At a "Awe Dropping" event set for 10:30 p.m. next month, the Cupertino-based corporation will reveal its 2025 iPhone range, which is said to comprise four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a thin variant that is speculated to be the iPhone 17 Plus. Apple is also going to release a new accessory this year, according to a recent internet leak that surfaced before of the event.

New Apple Accessory In The Works?

According to tipster Majin Bu, the business could introduce the Crossbody Strap, which is mainly made for iPhone 17 cases. According to reports, the forthcoming Crossbody Strap will include a flexible metal core that will make it completely magnetic all the way around.

New Apple Crossbody StrapFull Article: twitter/Ik5dx3Nden

- Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 28, 2025

The mechanism will be securely locked for a solid grip by polarising the rings at the ends in the opposite direction of the strap. This design provides a useful alternative for iPhone 17 cases by making attachment and removal simple without the need for hooks or loops. The leaker goes on to say that the strap's potential compatibility with AirPods Pro 3 would increase its use. Samples of the future strap, which has a woven nylon body like Sport Loop Bands, are also included in the study. Apple may also release a silicone version. There are rumours that the new iPhone attachment would come in a variety of colours.

What We Know About iPhone 17 series?

With the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max keeping their 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, Apple's next iPhone 17 series is anticipated to have display sizes comparable to those of the current range. The new iPhone 17 Air is probably going to be in the middle of these two in terms of size. The ordinary iPhone 17 may eventually have a screen that is 6.3 inches in size, much like the Pro model. According to early rumours, the thinner iPhone 17 Air may be a high-end model that costs more than the Pro Max. Sources currently suggest that it will be a mid-range model, more costly than the regular iPhone 17 but less expensive than the Pro and Pro Max.

This puts it in a position to directly replace the "Plus" model while providing a compromise between price and size. A feature formerly reserved for Pro versions, ProMotion display technology with a 120Hz refresh rate is anticipated to be included in all four iPhone 17 models for more fluid scrolling and video playback. The LTPO OLED panels will enable this upgrading. Although LTPO displays can also have an always-on screen, it is still unknown if this functionality will be available on all versions or only on the Pro variant.

Apple may use aluminium for a portion of the frame in the F or Pro models instead of titanium, preserving the glass for MagSafe charging. This might lead to a more durable half-glass, half-aluminum construction. The present square camera bump may be replaced by a new horizontal pill-shaped one; the iPhone 17 Air is also expected to have similar arrangement.