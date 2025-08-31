Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-18 August 31 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-18 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-18 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-18 on August 31:

Live Draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes to see latest results.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MV 122462

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MN 122462

MO 122462

MP 122462

MR 122462

MS 122462

MT 122462

MU 122462

MW 122462

MX 122462

MY 122462

MZ 122462

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MY 416977

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MN 778725

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0190 0554 1833 2804 3103 3849 5519 5805 6859 7179 7303 7453 7592 7790 8104 8151 8610 8892 8930 9572

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0766 2362 2469 3044 4600 7283

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0218 0791 0957 1308 1559 1795 2007 2127 2483 2495 2518 3118 3500 3573 3790 3816 4035 4937 4941 5083 5867 5889 6322 6858 6904 7106 7667 8102 9138 9431

7th Prize: Rs 500

8815 6634 8829 8387 4016 5963 0217 8036 5820 4005 0880 6250 7956 3128 6583 1501 9072 2337 9114 9328 2211 7979 3422 5985 5064 9104 5818 2923 5472 2411 6191 8784 6006 6161 7551...

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 50

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.