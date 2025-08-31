Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-18 August 31 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-18 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-18 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-18 on August 31:
Live Draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes to see latest results.
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
MV 122462
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
MN 122462
MO 122462
MP 122462
MR 122462
MS 122462
MT 122462
MU 122462
MW 122462
MX 122462
MY 122462
MZ 122462
2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
MY 416977
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
MN 778725
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0190 0554 1833 2804 3103 3849 5519 5805 6859 7179 7303 7453 7592 7790 8104 8151 8610 8892 8930 9572
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
0766 2362 2469 3044 4600 7283
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0218 0791 0957 1308 1559 1795 2007 2127 2483 2495 2518 3118 3500 3573 3790 3816 4035 4937 4941 5083 5867 5889 6322 6858 6904 7106 7667 8102 9138 9431
7th Prize: Rs 500
8815 6634 8829 8387 4016 5963 0217 8036 5820 4005 0880 6250 7956 3128 6583 1501 9072 2337 9114 9328 2211 7979 3422 5985 5064 9104 5818 2923 5472 2411 6191 8784 6006 6161 7551...
8th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 50
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Legal Disclaimer:
