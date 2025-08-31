What Happened In PM Modi's Bilateral Meeting With China's Xi Jinping In Tianjin? Read Full Statement

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping for a bilateral meeting in Tianjin. Both on Sunday, 31 August, pledged to resolve their border differences and strengthen cooperation prior to the opening of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

It is PM Modi 's first trip to China in seven years. He last visited China in 2018. However, the duo met on 23 October last year on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Modi meets Xi Jinping: Here's full statement from the bilateral meeting“Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement read.It stated,“A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion peoples on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.”

3.“Prime Minister underlined the importance of peace and tranquility on the border areas for continued development of bilateral relations. The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the border areas since then."

| PM Modi tells Xi India committed to improving ties with China

4.“They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognized the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts,” the statement further said.

5. According to MEA,“both noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa. On economic and trade relations, they recognized the role of their two economies to stabilize world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit.”

6.“Prime Minister noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms,” it said.

| In Pics | A look at PM Modi's bilateral talks with Xi Jinping

7. While expressing support for China's Presidency of the SCO and the Summit in Tianjin, PM Modi also invited President Xi to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting next year. The statement said President Xi thanked Prime Minister for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.

8.“Prime Minister also had a meeting with Mr. Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China. Prime Minister shared with Mr. Cai his vision for bilateral relations and sought his support to realize the vision of the two leaders. Mr. Cai reiterated the Chinese side's desire to expand bilateral exchanges and further improve relations in line with the consensus reached between the two leaders,” the MEA mentioned.