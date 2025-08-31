Russian Drone Strike Leaves Over 30,000 Households In Chernihiv Region Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the Chernihiv region came under attack by Russian drones. The enemy struck a critical civilian infrastructure facility in the Nizhyn district. More than 30,000 households and part of the city of Nizhyn are without electricity," Chaus wrote.

Drone attack sparks fire at enterprise in Chernihiv, two injured

He added that all emergency services have been mobilized to restore power.

"As of 10:30, electricity supply has been restored to the city hospital and local water utility facilities. Restoration work continues," the regional governor said.

On August 19, a Russian drone strike in the Nizhyn district damaged power equipment, leaving over 30,000 consumers without electricity.