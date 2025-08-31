Russian Drone Strike Leaves Over 30,000 Households In Chernihiv Region Without Power
"This morning, the Chernihiv region came under attack by Russian drones. The enemy struck a critical civilian infrastructure facility in the Nizhyn district. More than 30,000 households and part of the city of Nizhyn are without electricity," Chaus wrote.Read also: Drone attack sparks fire at enterprise in Chernihiv, two injured
He added that all emergency services have been mobilized to restore power.
"As of 10:30, electricity supply has been restored to the city hospital and local water utility facilities. Restoration work continues," the regional governor said.
On August 19, a Russian drone strike in the Nizhyn district damaged power equipment, leaving over 30,000 consumers without electricity.
