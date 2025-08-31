Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Meets Acting President And Chairman Of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev Meets Acting President And Chairman Of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (PHOTO)


2025-08-31 06:06:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TIANJIN, China, August 31. On August 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Ni Zeng, Acting President and Chairman of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, in the city of Tianjin, Trend reports.

Will be updated









MENAFN31082025000187011040ID1109998390

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search